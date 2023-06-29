ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Four ballistic shields have been given to four different law enforcement agencies in Green Country to try to keep officers and the community safe.
The shields were donated in the names of three police officers from Owasso, two who died from Covid and one who retired.
Officers from Owasso, Sperry, Collinsville and Fairfax now have an extra layer of protection, ballistic shields.
"These are riffle rated shields," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. "They’ll stop heavy rounds."
"As simple as a piece of equipment it is, it’s so effective," he continued.
Walton runs the nonprofit, Stand1st, which is trying to put a shield in the hands of every officer in Green Country.
Four of the shields were handed over Thursday. Sperry PD got their first ever shield.
"These vests that we wear, they’ll stop most pistol rounds but they will not stop a riffle round," said Sperry Police Chief James Johnson. "Having the shield is just going to up our chances of survival."
"It’s going to impact every day, I mean you never know when you’re going to have an active shooter, when you’re going to need to warrant service something, something that’s dangerous, this will help protect my guys a lot," he continued.
And Collinsville was given their second shield.
"We're smaller but were growing," said Collinsville Police Cpt. Michael Dunning. "The city’s growing dramatically."
"More tools in our tool chest that we can use to help protect people, to help protect our officers, it’s just a great asset that we can use," he added.
The shield weighs about 20 pounds and is about two feet long, but the officers say it is potentially life saving.
The shields were bought with $8,000 donated by Kirk Chiropractic in Owasso in the name of the three police officers.
Owasso officer Buddy Pales and officer Chris Cummins who were from Owasso but worked at a police force in Arkansas.
One of the shields also honors officer john Edwards who retired from Owasso PD after 35 years of service.
"It makes it a little more personal that were getting this shield on behalf of them," said Owasso Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff. "This is going to open up an avenue that we can maybe get into the scene sooner because they have that added protection."
Walton hopes more shields in the hands of law enforcement will mean more lives are saved.
"We know that this product can save someone’s life and most likely will if it’s kept long enough, " he said.
Walton says Stand1st is hoping to donate more shields to law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and is looking for more people who want to donate.