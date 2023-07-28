MUSKOGEE, Okla. — First responders and members from law enforcement gathered inside the Muskogee Civic Center for the 3rd Annual Trauma Informed Community Summit on Friday.
FOX23 had the chance to sit in on one of the breakout sessions and talk with Carrie Radebaugh, a therapist with Green Country Behavioral Health Services.
She conducted a breakout session called, "People on the Ropes," a trauma informed look at suicide prevention. Here’s a portion of what she had to share with those in attendance.
“Be that person, be the light,” Radebaugh exhorted participants.
The crux of Carrie Radebaugh’s message to those attending her session on Friday?
Be willing to sit with somebody and ask the tough questions.
“If you’re sitting with somebody and they’re having those suicidal thoughts, they have those suicidal behaviors, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re asking the questions direct, and simply saying first off are you ok? Are you wanting to kill yourself? Are you wanting to die by suicide? Those questions are completely okay to ask," she said.
Radebaugh also believes that language matters.
“I attempted to take my life, I attempted to kill myself, but you wouldn’t say I attempted to commit suicide. When you say something like committed suicide, it sounds like they committed a crime," Radebaugh said.
She also said to avoid using language that indicates a failed or successful attempt.
We also asked her what she thinks is the biggest misconception about suicide.
“Is that it’s not preventable and that that’s what they want to do it,” she said.
988 is the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Radebaugh’s breakout session was one of twenty at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Another highlight of the day long summit was the presentation of the “Champion of Children” award.
This year it went to Annette James who conducts forensic medical exams for children who have gone through some type of trauma for Kids Space.