DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around noon Wednesday on US-59 and OK-127, about five miles north of Jay.
According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet four-door car was stopped to make a left hand turn and was hit from behind by a 2019 Mack trash truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Adam Jackson, died after the crash, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the truck, 55-year-old George Beard of Jay, was not injured. His passenger, a 23-year-old, was not injured.
