TULSA, Okla. — Three people are dead following a crash on Hwy 169 near 11th Street, according to police.

Around 3:45 p.m., five vehicles were involved in a collision in the northbound lane. Three cars, one pickup truck and a semi. 

Sgt. Jack Henley said he believes inattentive driving may have caused the fatal crash, but investigators are still determining that. 

The crash began after a silver car carrying the three victims was hit by a white pickup truck in the back end of the vehicle at a high speed, Henley said. 

Police said the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation and agreed to take a blood alcohol test. 

No other injuries at this time were reported, officers said. 

Henley said this could become a criminal manslaughter case once the investigation wraps up. 

Police have not yet released the identities of the three victims or the truck driver.

