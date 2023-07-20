3 children, 1 woman found dead after Verdigris standoff

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after three children and a woman were found dead following a standoff in a Verdigris home on Thursday.
Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford said the investigation started after a woman told a patrol officer she had been held hostage in a garage.
OSBI said around 4 p.m., a patrol officer took a turn into a neighborhood because he noticed fireworks being used.
According to Shackleford, when the officer drove down East Dogwood Court, he was alerted to a woman trapped inside a garage by a roman candle firework being shot from the garage window.
The woman told the officer she had been held hostage in the garage by another woman with a gun, later identified as 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin. The officer was able to help the woman escape and then called in reinforcements.
Investigators later determined McCaslin had barricaded herself in the home with her three children.
OSBI said investigators and officers then tried to make contact with McCaslin for the next few hours and a standoff ensued.
Several agencies, including Cherokee Nation SWAT, arrived and surrounded the house.
Investigators said the three children were 10 months old, 6 years old and 11 years old.
Shackleford said officers had been called several times to the house in the past for domestic and mental health calls.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers entered the home where they found the suspect and the three children dead. Shackleford said a handgun was involved.
It was determined McCaslin had shot all three children and then herself, according to OSBI.
Neighbors say they are in shock and devastated. A woman created a memorial in front of the home, placing pinwheels and wood panels that read, "Noe, Brice and Bubba."
OSBI will continue the investigation.
A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the neighborhood.