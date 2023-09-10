SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 29-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train in Sequoyah County, about 1 mile east of Sallisaw, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, about half a mile east of the N. Shurley St. railroad crossing.
According to OHP, Jason Shockey of Sallisaw was standing on the tracks and was hit by a train going east.
Shockey was pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the train, Byron Wright, was not injured.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.