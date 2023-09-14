27th Western Days annual event raises money to support Saint Simeon's senior care community

TULSA, Okla. − The 27th annual "Western Days" fundraiser for Saint Simeon's Senior Community Center took place on Thursday at the Cox Business Center.
Donors have attended the western-themed event for 27 years, supporting the mission of Saint Simeon's.
In its first year, Western Days raised $20,000 for Saint Simeon's, but they raised $874,000 last year.
The mission of Saint Simeon's is to be the preferred senior care community for men and women of all faiths and denominations who wish to live their later years in an environment with dignity, individuality, and the highest attainable level of independence, as stated on their website linked HERE.
FOX23 spoke with Angela Green, president and CEO of Saint Simeon’s Senior Community, about the work they do on a daily basis.
"We offer a full continuum of care from assisted living, assisted memory care, nursing home care, and short-term rehab stays," Green said.
FOX23 also spoke with Saint Simeon Foundation's Executive Director Tyler Davis, who said they were still tallying how much money they raised, but that they came in around $860,000 and are hoping to get close to a million.
"We're minutes from downtown, but we are miles from ordinary," Davis said. "Come visit us."
FOX23 spoke with event hosts Colton Hinds and Shelby Stewart who work with Brown & Brown Insurance, which is partners with Saint Simeon's Episcopal Home.
"We're here to raise money and support for Saint Simeon's senior living facilities," Hinds said. "We got a great live auction, there's a ton of great art pieces, several vacation packages, and a whole lot more."
Stewart said events like Western Days give the community a good chance to really back nonprofits.
"The non-profit space is one that, you know, it functions purely under fundraising and donors," Stewart said. "So, to come to a non-profit event in the Tulsa area and see it have this kind of turnout, it's amazing."
Stewart said the turnout was because so many people in the community are touched by what Saint Simeon's does.
"It takes care of their families, it gives them piece of mind, it gives the seniors a community to thrive in and be a part of as well as if they've got any kind of rehabilitation or anything of that sort. It's your one stop shop almost."
Hinds spoke on the importance of events like Western Days as well.
"I think it's important to bring awareness into the community of organizations like this in the area," Hinds said. "The Saint Simeon's Episcopal Home has been here for several decades, it's one of Tulsa's staples. So, just continuing to keep the public informed and make sure we have support to keep it going on into the future."
FOX23 also spoke with auction attendee Monroe Nichols who said Saint Simeon's is first class care and the best you can find in the country.
"The fact that we have it here in Tulsa's a real jewel, so the opportunity to come support the facility today is really a treat for me," Nichols said.
"It costs money to do that, right," Nichols added. "It costs money to provide the type of care they can provide. All of us at some point in our life, if we're lucky anyways, we're gonna find ourselves on the other end of the age proposition, and having places like this in our community that can provide that kind of care is incredibly important."
Nichols added that events like Western Days are therefore very important to keep places like this in business.
Nichols said supporting Saint Simeon's is also extremely important to our community because it allows us to have a community we feel good about growing old in.
"We don't have to leave our community for the best care when you're at the latter stages of life, but we can thrive in those years because of facilities and communities like Saint Simeon's," Nichols said.
FOX23's Scott Martin emceed the event, and spoke on the importance of Tulsa's Saint Simeon's senior care facility.
"My grandmother is my best friend and I'm comforted that I know if something was wrong with her, whether it was her memory they have the memory care, or if she had a fall and needed some short-term rehabilitation, that's an option and a place where she can not only thrive with other peers potentially, but also the support she has there," Martin said.