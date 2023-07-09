TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a local 21-year-old with cancer and his father threw the first pitch at the Tulsa Drillers baseball game against the Wichita Wind Surge.
At the Drillers game on Friday, 21-year-old Roman Aloisio and his father, Rob Aloisio, the owner of Monodo’s Italian Ristorante in Brookside, threw the first pitch.
At the same game, Our Blood Institute (OBI) and the Drillers partnered up again for the 13th annual Tulsa Drillers Blood Drive.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, who has been on medical leave for his own battle with cancer, made an appearance at the game as well.
Roman was diagnosed in January of this year with peritoneal mesothelioma, a type of cancer that affects the abdomen lining.
As part of Roman’s treatment, he’s needed several blood transfusions.
Sandy Neuzil, Director of Recruitment for OBI said the Drillers hold the event because they understand the need for blood.
“It’s not just about having the biggest and the best blood drive, they understand that every single donation is really saving three local lives, so whatever we end up collecting just multiply that times three, it really is a pretty monumental number,” Neuzil said. “And so it’s really important to them because they are a staple in our community and they truly want to give back and this is one of the ways they can do that.”
Wilson White and Susan Dittrich say they’re close to the Aloisio family, and came to the game with a group of friends to donate blood.
“We’re all here for Roman, and for Rob and Debbie and the whole Aloisio family,” White said.
“We love the Aloisio family and Roman, we know you can get through this,” Dittrich said.
Neuzil said anyone who wants to donate blood can find nearby drives and centers at OBI.org.
She also had advice for people previously barred from donating blood.
“Don’t ever assume that you can’t donate, check it out, make sure you’re checking with us all to time to see if whatever that was that maybe was preventing you from donating may be not an issue anymore,” Neuzil said.
As for anyone who wants to help Roman specifically, there a GoFundMe.