TULSA, Okla. -- Lead competition for acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline and tumbling events begins Thursday at the BOK Center.
The 2023-24 U.S. Junior and Senior National Teams will also be named in each of the disciplines. Performances also will help determine selection for several international events in late 2023, including the 2023 Rhythmic Junior and Senior World Championships in Romania and Spain, and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Scott Cole, with USA Gymnastics said last weekend’s storm put them back a bit but the event is up and running.
“Everything went according to plan,” Cole said. “We ran just a little bit behind, which happens in events right? But we are certainly excited to be there and up and running. We are already two days into the competition over in the convention center and we are about to get started here at the BOK with our lead competition."
Single and all session passes for the four-day event are still available online at bokcenter.com or usagym.org.