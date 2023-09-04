JOPLIN, Mo. – Two Oklahomans died and a third person was arrested after a motorcycle crash in Joplin over the weekend.
Joplin police said Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Okla. and Colten Goddard, 18, of Welch, Okla. were on motorcycles going 80 mph in a 30-mph speed zone on Saturday when police attempted to pull them over.
The two men speed off and a chase ensued, Joplin police said in a press release.
“The officer deactivated his emergency equipment at 9th and Main and disregarded his attempt to stop the motorcycles,” the Joplin Police Department said in a statement. “However, the officer could still see the two motorcycles continue to drive at a high rate of speed at approximately 80-100 mph in a 20-mph speed zone, running multiple red traffic lights, and having no regard for the safety of themselves or other motorists.”
A short time later, the two men were involved in a crash involving multiple motorcycles, including one motorcyclist who was leaving Casey’s General Store on Main Street, Joplin police said.
The motorcyclist that was leaving Casey’s General Store died due to his injuries, police said. Police identified the man as Mark McGowen, 60, of Miami, Okla.
Morris also died in the crash following the high-speed chase.
Police arrested Goddard, who is now facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the crash.