TULSA, Okla. -- If you are looking for a cheap and fun way to keep your family busy this summer, look no further than Regal Theater's Summer Movie Express.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer, tickets on select first showings are just $2.
Regal operates five theaters in Oklahoma, including one in Broken Arrow and one in Bartlesville.
What movies are coming to Regal’s Summer Movie Express?
Find the movies your family wants to see and keep these dates close! Although Regal’s Summer Movie Express runs May 23 through September 6, individual theatres will only participate in the 9 weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule. Summer Movie Express may not be available in all locations.
Week 1 — May 23 & 24
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Abominable
Week 2 — May 30 & 31
- The Croods: A New Age
- Shrek Forever After
Week 3 — June 6 & 7
- Puss in Boots
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Week 4 — June 13 & 14
- Sing
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Week 5 — June 20 & 21
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Week 6 — June 27 & 28
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Week 7 — July 4 & 5
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
Week 8 — July 11 & 12
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- The Paw Patrol
Week 9 — July 18 & 19
- The Bad Guys
- Playing with Fire
Week 10 — July 25 & 26
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sing 2
Week 11 — August 1 & 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Dolittle
Week 12 — August 8 & 9
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Curious George
Week 13 — August 15 & 16
- Minions
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Week 14 — August 22 & 23
- Shrek
- Kung Fu Panda
Week 15 — August 29 & 30
- Trolls World Tour
- Despicable Me
Week 16 — September 5 & 6
- Despicable Me 3
- Spirit Untamed