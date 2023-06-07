TULSA, Okla. — Two people believed to be working with a Mexican cartel are facing federal drug distribution charges.
According to a federal court affidavit, Juan Alberto Veliz and Saul Gonzalez were found with more than 1,000 dosage units of suspected fentanyl.
“The cartels have a footprint in Oklahoma,” said Mark Woodward, Spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
According to a federal affidavit, agents believe Gonzalez and Veliz were runners for a Mexican drug cartel.
It goes on to say agents were surveilling a home in north Tulsa and saw the two leave in a car.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled the two over and it led to them finding one ounce of powder fentanyl and an estimated 1,000 dosage units of blue pills believed to be fentanyl.
Woodward says it is hard to tell sometimes which cartel drugs are for.
“Sometimes it is multiple cartels that will control a shipment to one cartel and then they have to pay another cartel to move it across the territory in the U.S. and so it is just all part of the criminal operations taking place down in Mexico,” he said.
In this case the affidavit says Veliz told agents that he was working for a Mario out of Mexico.
Woodward says because of how close Oklahoma is to the border they could be coming from anywhere.
"We are prime real estate because they need Oklahoma,” he said.
Both men are facing drug conspiracy and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute charges.