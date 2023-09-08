2 Bartlesville sisters invited to Greece for MMA championships

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Two sisters from Bartlesville who are both MMA champions have been invited to compete at the world championships in Greece.
They’re training hard and are trying to get there to represent the U.S.
MMA is mixed martial arts which involves wrestling, judo, jujitsu and kick boxing.
Nine-year-old Alaina “The Enforcer” Stout and 8-year-old Jasmine “The Giant Slayer” Stout are sisters and training for their biggest fight yet at the world championships in Greece.
"I feel so excited to go there and win," Alaina said.
"I love doing throws on everybody here, even my sister, that’s a national champion," Jasmine said.
Jasmine is the Texas state champion and Alaina is the national champion.
They’ve both been invited to fight the best of the best at the world championships.
Their Dad is Houston Stout. He’s also their coach and has been working with them since they were five years old.
The girls train for around an hour most days at their Dad's gym in Bartlesville.
But their hopes of getting to Greece are hanging in the balance, Houston said, because it's going to cost around $10,000 and they’re trying to raise the money to get there.
"You know, it’s an expensive trip, and obviously if we can’t get the money, the funds put together, then we probably will have to pass," Stout said. "So hoping that doesn’t happen, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed."
"I think it’s monumentally important, you know, for the things that they’ll learn, the confidence that they’ll have in themselves, the stepping on an international stage while representing team USA," he added.
Houston said whatever happens, he’s really proud of the girls.
"I’m happy knowing that they’ll be able to, you know, take care of themselves through life," he said.
Alaina said she really wants to get to Greece and show everyone who's boss.
"There’s champions from the other countries there and I’m going to beat the other champions and I’m going to win," Alaina said. "I don’t like to lose, I like to win all the time."
The world championships start on Sept. 27. The family has a GoFundMe to try and help them. To donate, click here.