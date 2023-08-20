19-year-old from Fort Gibson takes home gold at international powerlifting competition

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Trey Forrest, a 19-year-old from Fort Gibson, is making a name for himself internationally through powerlifting.
“To be able to be at this level I’m at and competing against those dudes and hanging up there at the bottom of the division is a great feeling,” Trey said.
Trey won a national power lifting competition in June. From there he went on to compete internationally at the North American Powerlifting Federation. He took home first place.
“It was the greatest feeling though, knowing everything I’ve worked for, all the hours I’ve put in leading up that moment all paid off right there,” Trey said.
At 19, Trey is the youngest in his age group. He was competing against men who were 22 and 23-years-old. His father, Hunter Forrest, believes this makes his win even more impressive.
“It's indescribable being on team USA is like I’ve never done anything on a national scale much less international so it's unbelievable,” Hunter said.
Trey’s mother, Jamie Forrest, says Trey has become famous in a small town.
“I’m just super proud of him I think he’s a great role model for our small community he’s put a name in the community kids look up to him,” Jamie said.
She believes he has a future in international power lifting.
“His body willing, I hope so, I hope the sky’s the limit,” Jamie so.
Trey is back to training, next year he will compete in the national competition again and if he wins he will go on to compete in the world championship.