TULSA, Okla. — Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder on Tuesday night in south Tulsa.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said around 10:00 p.m., they were called out to a shooting in a neighborhood near 81st and Sheridan.
According to TPD, the victim had been visiting someone at an apartment complex near 81st and Sheridan.
Afterwards, the victim pulled over in a nearby neighborhood, TPD said.
>>>MORE: Police search for suspect after north Tulsa shooting
TPD said some kind of disturbance occurred and the victim was shot in the shoulder.
According to TPD, three males were seen leaving the scene of the shooting going to the same complex the victim visited.
TPD is still investigating what happened after the victim pulled over and if the males were in car with her.
TPD also said they do not believe this was a random shooting.
According to TPD, the victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive.