16-year old who survived AVM rupture returns home to hero’s welcome

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Family, friends and first responders who helped saved Mason Teague’s life turned out for a special homecoming for the 16-year-old Skiatook boy who survived a brain bleed last year.
The day of Mason’s return has been a long time coming for the teenager and his family.
The young man was working out alone at the East Side Fitness Center near his home in Skiatook on June 22 last year when he experienced what’s referred to as an “AVM hemorrhage."
According to the Mayo Clinic, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a tangle of blood vessels that irregularly connects arteries and veins, disrupting blood flow and oxygen circulation.
Mason called 9-1-1 immediately, a move that saved his life, but as his dad explained on Friday, his son’s road to recovery from the stroke is just beginning.
Justin Teague said Mason spent 21 days at the OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City before moving to Bethany Children’s Health Center in Bethany, Oklahoma.
While Mason needed help transferring to his wheelchair on Friday, his parents are confident he will walk again. A video published to Facebook marking the anniversary of his brain bleed, shows the 16-year-old working on walking during a physical therapy session at Bethany Children’s Health Center.
Following his arrival in Skiatook on Friday, with his 9-year-old brother Cayde by his side, family and friends cheered Mason on in the parking lot of the very gym where he experienced his medical emergency last year.
His mom, Mandi Teauge, explained why the family wanted to hold his welcome home reunion outside the gym where he collapsed last year. "He's not coming home from the hospital," she noted, "he's going home form the gym, and that's significant."
Justin shared with us what Friday’s homecoming means to the family.
“We’re here,” he said. “we’re somewhere where we didn’t think we’d get. It means everything to have Mason home.”
Mason’s return also marks the first time the entire family will be home together again; his parents have been camping in an RV in Bethany throughout his treatment and rehabilitation.
Teague also remarked on the long road to recovery his son is facing.
“He will fight for every movement on his left side,” he noted. “He’ll fight to eat, to stand up and walk on his own, and we know that this is a marathon, a years long marathon for him.”
Teague credit his family’s faith with getting through this challenging time. He also says they’ve had a lot of support.
“We’ve leaned in on that faith, and we’ve had a lot of people that have also surrounded us and held us up,” he noted.
“It’s incredible, even, the high school students that have reached out that he’s never even met that have offered prayers and support,” Mandi Teague added.
Before his stroke, her son was a student at Epic Charter school, so he hadn’t even attended the public high school.
When we asked Mason what it means to be coming back to Skiatook, his response included this.
“There’s no place like home," he said.
Mason has lost his hearing, so he’s learning to talk again.
Mandi Teague said she’s also focusing on advocacy. She said her son had just had a wellness check before the rupture occurred, and she said he knew something wasn’t right.
He had experienced a headache behind the left eye before the stroke. She said that most of the AVM community she’s met, she said the kids experience a rupture in their sleep.
For more information on what you can do to help the Teague family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.