Police in Oklahoma say a teenager has died after being shot during a Friday night high school football game where two other people were wounded and two were injured fleeing the scene. Football players ran off the field and spectators hunkered down in the stands at the sound of gunshots in the game outside Oklahoma City. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says that a 16-year-old boy died of a gunshot wounded, a 42-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition and a girl was treated at a hospital and released. There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which Marshall says may have been prompted by an argument between two males. A Del City police officer also fired a weapon.