CHOCTAW, Okla. -- A boy is dead and others were wounded after a shooting on Friday during a football game in Choctaw, police said Saturday.
Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday during the Choctaw-Del City game.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released for a wound to their thigh and at least one of the victims was a student, Marshall told KOCO-TV.
The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.
On Saturday, Choctaw police said a 16-year-old boy passed away, according to KOCO-TV. The boy's name has not been released but police did say he did not attend Choctaw High School or Del City High School.
Choctaw is about 15 miles east of Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident of a Del City police officer discharging his firearm at the scene during the shooting.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
David Reid and Rick Cobb, the superintendents of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Mid-Del Schools, released a joint statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."
The game was the first of the season for both teams.
"Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic," State Superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement Saturday. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice. OSDE stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance."
Governor Stitt also released a statement about the shooting.
"Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School last night. We are praying for everyone involved," said Stitt. "Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation."