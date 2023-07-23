TULSA, Okla. — If you're in midtown Tulsa this week, there's a new spot to get yourself a sweet treat.
Onifade's Cookies is now open near 11th and Yale and its owner and operator is just 15-years-old.
Onifade Colbert is behind the magic.
"Favorite part about running this? I would say, just seeing my craft come to life,” Colbert said.
Colbert started making and selling cookies when he was six. He was raising money to travel to Nigeria.
"It started as a bake sale and we went to a couple events, events, vending, expos and as we kept going it snowballed into a business,” Colbert said.
Since then his cookies have continued to be popular.
Colbert and his mother came up with the brand Onifade's Cookies Company and would sell them at events, finally, he decided it was time to open up a storefront.
"I feel excited that I have a whole entire bakery to operate out of and it’s just amazing seeing lots more customers come in with smiles,” Colbert said.
"We have such a huge community,” said Ifaseyi Amusan, Colbert’s mother.
Amusan said the Tulsa community is one of the reasons they've gotten so far.
"We are so grateful and appreciative, so many people gave us opportunities when they didn't have to,” she said.
Amusan says they plan to keep expanding.
"We can do it, I mean we got here, we can keep moving,” she said.
The bakery is open Tuesday through Sunday and they invite anyone to come down and check them out.