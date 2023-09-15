HASKELL, Okla. — Before the City of Haskell rallied around the high school football team for the homecoming game against Morris, they took time to celebrate 11-year-old Noah Clark's victory against cancer.
"Monday, we got the honor he was going to be Grand Marshal, which is a very big honor," Noah's mother Julie said. "We just couldn't be more blessed."
Julie said the district and community has supported Noah since he was first diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2011.
"They made t-shirts, sent Christmas cards," Julie said. "The shirts said 'Fight like Noah' and last year at homecoming, they wore stickers on the helmets that said 'Fight like Noah.'"
Julie said she took Noah in for an eye exam. That's when doctors told her about a concerning bulge.
The next day they were at Saint Francis where he had three brain surgeries.
"After his third resection, he woke up with Listeria Foster Syndrome which is basically where you have to relearn everything, eat, walk, swallow," Julie said. "He didn't talk for three months."
Doctors then sent him to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, where he stayed until last May.
Julie said there are not enough words to thank them.
"They saved my baby," she said.
Julie hopes their story helps other parents going through this fight.
"With the support of people the doctors, it looks dark right now, but just hold on to your faith," she said.