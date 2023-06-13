TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis could have been the last place a Tulsa one-year-old child took their breath in October.
“It is mind boggling, scary,” said Craig Henderson, clinical director of Youth Services Tulsa.
According to court documents, when the mother of the one-year-old came to pick her child up from the father's house, she noticed the child had shallow and strange breathing and lacked response.
She took the child to a Tulsa emergency room and then to Saint Francis after, court documents say, the child tested "positive for fentanyl."
“I can’t even imagine a toddler consuming that given what it can do to a 200-pound-adult,” Henderson said.
Henderson says teens and youth die from fentanyl easily. It scares him to think about.
“It probably happens a lot more than we realize around the country, but we hear about the local ones more often,” he said.
Court documents say that the father, Dwayne Lee, told officers he bought Lortabs a week before the incident.
The documents go on to say he kept the pills in the nightstand next to his bed and that he said he was using the pills because of the pain of a breakup with the child's mother.
Documents also say he said he got rid of the pills after the child's incident.
“We tell parents, treat your prescriptions much like if you had a poison," Henderson explained. "You have to childproof lock up."
A warrant is out for Dwayne Lee’s arrest. He is facing child neglect and destruction of evidence charges.