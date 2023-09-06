TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was shot in a domestic violence incident in south Tulsa Wednesday night.
According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), they were called out to a shooting at the Bandon Trails Apartments, near 91st and Delaware, around 8 p.m.
“Officers responded to the area to investigate what they were being told was a shooting in the area," TPD Sergeant Robert Bryan said.
TPD described what happened as a domestic violence situation between a middle-aged man and a woman.
Police said they are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.
“We don’t know what the story is, we don’t really know why this happened, I can only assume that there was an argument that ensued in the apartment," Bryan said.
TPD said the man was shot in the lower stomach area, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
According to TPD, the man said the woman shot him.
The woman was detained by police and is being questioned, TPD said.
TPD said a .22 caliber pistol was recovered from the scene.
Bryan said if you're in a relationship with domestic violence, reach out to police.
“There’s a lot of resources out there to get help if you’re in a domestic violence relationship, and you would either like to get out or you would like to know what your options are, please reach out to us, we’d like to help you before it escalates into something where police respond to a shooting," Bryan said.
