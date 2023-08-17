COWETA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a five-vehicle crash in Coweta that left one person dead.
The crash happened on Highway 51 between Oneta Road and South 257th East Avenue.
According to Coweta Police's communications representative, Mandy Vavrinak, one person has died and two others have been transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.
Vavrinak said two pickup trucks, one with a trailer, collided head on. After the initial wreck between the trucks, three other vehicles became involved.
The truck driven by the person who later died crossed the median line, crashing into the other truck, she said.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.