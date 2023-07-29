ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around noon on the Will Rogers Turnpike, near mile marker 261 and about 6 miles east of Claremore.
According to OHP, a semi-truck had pulled onto the shoulder and had their emergency flashers on.
OHP said a Honda CV was in the outside lane when the driver looked down and drifted over to the right, hitting the rear of the semi.
OHP said the driver of the CV, 47-year-old Sheldon Guthrie of Tulsa, was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a broken hip.
The driver of the semi was not injured, OHP said.
OHP said the crash was caused by “inattention.”
OHP also said neither drivers had their seatbelts on.