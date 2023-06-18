1 hospitalized after east Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A male was taken to the hospital following a shooting in east Tulsa Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said around 2:30 p.m., a male was shot in a parking lot near 16th and Memorial.
The victim then ran to a nearby apartment complex, where someone called the police, TPD said.
TPD said there was some kind disturbance in the parking lot before the shooting, but they don’t know what lead up to it. There is also currently no suspect.
According to TPD, the victim was shot once in the thigh and is now in the hospital, where police are trying to get more information from him.
