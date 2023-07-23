TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in midtown Tulsa Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said a truck and car hit head-on near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 3 p.m.
According to TPD, the truck was headed north when it drifted left of center and hit another the car.
TPD said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
According to TPD, the driver of the truck claimed to have dropped their phone and was reaching for it, causing them to drift over the center.
TPD said they took a sample of the truck driver's blood to test for intoxication.
