BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — One person was hospitalized and another was arrested following a stabbing in Bartlesville, according to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD).
Police said just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a stabbing near 16th and Elm.
Several officers responded and found the victim sitting on the curb “with a severe injury to the torso,” BPD said.
BPD said officers found the suspect a few blocks away from the stabbing and arrested them.
According to BPD, the victim was taken via life flight to Tulsa for medical treatment.