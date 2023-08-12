SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A Cookson man is dead following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 4:00 p.m. on OK-82 and E 953 Rd., about 10 miles north of Vian.
According to OHP, 63-year-old Michael Parker was going north on OK-82 when he left the road to the right and hit a tree.
OHP said Parker was pinned for an unknown about of time before he was freed by the Blackgum Fire Department and the Cookson Fire Department.
According to OHP, Parker was pronounced dead the scene.
OHP is still investigating the cause of crash.