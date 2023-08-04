WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A Muskogee woman died after a semi collided into a wrecked vehicle on the Muskogee Turnpike early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Madison Young, 25, of Muskogee was driving on the Muskogee Turnpike when she failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, overcorrected and then struck a barrier wall, two miles north of Coweta, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in an incident report.
Young’s vehicle also rolled after striking the barrier wall, landing on its top, troopers said.
Soon after the crash, a semi struck the vehicle, and Young was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.
First responders pronounced Young dead at the scene, troopers said.
The circumstances surrounding both collisions remain under investigation.