MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a crash in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 7:00 p.m. on OK-412B near 2nd St. MAIP, about two miles south of Pryor.
According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in the crash: A 2021 Chevy Trax and a 2007 Honda motorcycle.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
OHP said the driver of the Trax, 34-year-old Clifford Allison of Pryor, was not injured.
The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Jake Newell of Pryor, was pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said.
OHP said Newell was not wearing a helmet.