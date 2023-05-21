TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a crash on the Creek Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, near 101st and Riverside. At that time, it was was raining and the road was wet.
According to OHP, Randy Taylor, age 26 of Tulsa, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus eastbound on the Creek Turnpike.
OHP said when Taylor was exiting on to the Riverside off ramp he "failed to negotiate the curve" and left the road.
He then hit a tree and was pinned for about two hours, OHP said.
According to OHP, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP said the crash was caused by unsafe speed for a wet roadway.
