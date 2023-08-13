ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A woman died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Rogers County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on OK-66 near 450 Road just outside of Claremore.
Mercy Ogalo, 42, of Jenks, died at the scene and a 10-year-old boy who was in the car with her was taken to a Tulsa hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
The drivers of the two other vehicles, a 38-year-old Claremore woman and a 67-year-old Chelsea man, were also injured in the crash.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.