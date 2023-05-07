TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said one person is dead and two more are injured after a crash involving multiple motorcycles.
TFD said they and the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) were called to the crash around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
TPD said the crash happened just west of the 23rd and Riverside bridge.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found three patients, TFD said.
According to TPD, two motorcycles were involved in the crash, one going east and one going west.
TPD said witnesses told them the motorcycle going east was going the speed limit and it appeared the motorcycle going west was speeding.
The westbound motorcycle crossed the center and hit the eastbound motorcycle head-on, TPD said.
TPD said the driver of the westbound motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people on the eastbound motorcycle were taken to the hospital with critical injuries that have now stabilized.