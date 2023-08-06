DELWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead and two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Delaware County Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on OK-25, about half a mile west of S. 690 Rd. and about 6 miles east of Grove.
According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in the crash.
OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the crash.
The driver of the first vehicle, 33-year-old Jerry Luton of Claremore, was taken to a Tulsa hospital, OHP said.
OHP did not immediately know what kind of vehicle Luton was driving as it was burned.
The driver of the second vehicle, 67-year-old Timothy Austin of Colcord, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.
OHP said Timothy’s passenger, 66-year-old Karen Austin of Colcord was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.