PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — One man from Yale, Oklahoma, is dead and another was injured following a crash Monday morning in Pawnee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on US-64 at OK-48 in Pawnee County.
According to OHP, a 2017 Ford F250 was driving south on US-64 and a 2012 GMC Sierra was driving east on OK-48.
OHP said the Sierra failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the F250, causing the Sierra to leave the road and roll three-fourths time, coming to a rest on its passenger side.
>>>MORE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Cherokee County crash
OHP said the driver of the F250 was not injured.
According to OHP, the driver of the Sierra, 48-year-old Anothony Price of Yale, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP said Price’s passenger, 38-year-old Justin Meisner of Yale, was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
OHP also said Price and Meisner were not wearing seat belts.
According to OHP, the crash was caused by Price failing to yield at a stop sign.