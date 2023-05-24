CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on OK-117, about 1/10th of a mile west of 33rd W. Ave. in Sapulpa.
What happened and what caused the crash is still under investigation, OHP said.
According to OHP, the driver of the motorcycle, James Harris, age 50, of Jenks, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Harris later died at the hospital, OHP said.
OHP said the passenger, Brandi Smith, age 50, of Kiefer, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.
OHP said neither was wearing a helmet.
>>>MORE: Passenger injured after semi driver falls asleep in Ottawa County crash