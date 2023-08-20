TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man was shot at while he was looking inside a trash and recycling bin that was on the curb Sunday morning.
Dwanye Armstrong tells FOX23 he was looking through a trash bin that was on the curb in a neighborhood near Sheridan and Admiral around 9 a.m. when a man approached him and tried to tell him to stop.
Armstrong, who is homeless, collects what he can from what people discard on the curb, which is considered public property.
“A white car approached me, gets out hostilely and tells me I need to get out of the trash,” Armstrong said.
Armstong then said the man went to his car and grabbed a gun.
According to police, the gun used was a .45 caliber semi-automatic Glock pistol.
“I thought he was going to shoot me because he pointed it at me,” Armstrong said. “He pointed it down, he shot at the ground, which shot my back tire out.”
Armstrong’s bike was damaged and Armstrong did suffer some scratches from bullet ricochet.
“He had no reason to do what he did,” Armstrong said.
Police said they later found the suspect at a nearby home and he surrendered peacefully.
After being read his Miranda Warning, he agreed to speak with police and said he shot at Armstrong because Armstrong was reaching for his waistband, police said.
Police said the suspect was arrested for shooting with intent to kill.