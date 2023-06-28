MCALESTER, Okla. — Efforts to remodel a more than 60-year-old library are ramping up in McAlester.
The Fugitt Foundation of McAlester announced a pledge of $1.5 million to remodel the McAlester Public Library at their current facility at 401 N 2nd Street.
Efforts to renovate or replace the library began more than a dozen years ago in McAlester but now work is set to start this fall.
Renderings show the renovation will expand the current space, redesigning the entire library. A meeting room, shared work space and more room for children and teen events is in the works.
Past the look of it though, the project will replace HVAC units, plumbing, lighting and electric.
The remodel is expected to be done in spring of 2025.
With the announcement of the Fugitt Foundation, the library renovation project is currently at $8.3 million in total funds committed.
The Southeast Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS), the Puterbaugh Foundation of McAlester and the City of McAlester have each pledged $1.5 million toward the project, along with other donors.
This project marks the first time the library system has invested funds into the remodel of one of its libraries.
When asked about the project, Michael Hull, Executive Director of Southeast Oklahoma Library System said, “we can’t wait to give this community the library it deserves: a library that inspires pride and serves as the community’s living room.”
The Friends of the McAlester Public Library has purchased two properties directly north of and adjacent to the library. These lots will be become the primary parking for the library’s new main entry.
“Although books will remain a major focus of the library for decades to come,” says Hull, “We’ll space out the collection to encourage people to gather and incorporate learning technology for all ages. Children and teens will have dedicated spaces, as will readers and students looking for a quiet place to focus. Above all, this library will inspire all who walk through its doors and be a source of community pride. You will want to bring your out of town visitors to your library when we’re done.”
If you want support this project call the McAlester Public Library at 918-426-0930.