MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A Haworth reserve officer is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm.
Jerry “Neal” Pollard turned himself in, nearly a week after a warrant for his arrest was issued, for pointing a rifle and threatening an Alford Metals employee in April.
Haworth Police Chief Ediberto Flores said in a Facebook post, Pollard is on suspension and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) took over the case.
According to the affidavit on this case, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) requested the investigation after the April 25 incident in Idabel.
The OSBI interviewed the man allegedly threatened, Bobby Young, and another employee Dameron Mitchell.
Young said Pollard drove up, pointing a rifle at him while yelling a racial slur and telling him "you better run boy."
After getting his items, the affidavit says Pollard approached Young again. When the victim said “he was scared of him and was calling the police” Pollard reportedly said “they already here.”
Mitchell, the other employee working that day, confirmed he saw the gun pulled and heard the threat as well.
Video from Alford Metal also showed Pollard with the rifle.
A McCurtain County deputy supposedly reached out to Pollard, but he declined to talk.
Pollard turned himself in to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office nearly a week after the warrant was issued, May 23.
His preliminary hearing is set for June 29, 2023.