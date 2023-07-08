TULSA, Okla. — A Black-owned bookstore celebrated their third anniversary with a book fair for adults.
The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Wompa venue, near Charles Page Blvd. and S. 33rd W. Ave.
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, the founder and owner of Fulton Streets Book & Coffee, said the event drew on nostalgia for the Scholastic Book Fair.
“It’s basically a book fair for grown folks, we got books, we have very cool literary merchandise, we’ve partnered up with quite a few folks, Dr. View is DJing, we have our friends Whitty Books, the other independent bookstore here in Tulsa who has a zine fair and we’re just having a good time,” Asamoa-Caesar said.
Several local authors were also present at the event, showcasing their books.
Asamoa-Caesar said the event was a good way to give a platform to literary voices that are often overlooked.
“At Fulton Street we center the stories, the narratives, the lived experiences of Black, brown, Indigenous, queer and otherwise marginalized voices and so today is just an amazing way to create a platform to honor literary voices that are often overlooked or intentionally misheard,” she said.
“Most of our books feature those voices, but we have every genre, we have romance, we have novels, fiction, nonfiction, we have horror, we have children’s book, our children’s book section, hands down my fav’,” Asamoa-Caesar also said.
Currently, Fulton Street Books & Coffee is planning to move to a new location and is closed physically. In the meantime, they are offering several subscription services.
People can also shop via their website and airport kiosk.