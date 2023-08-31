Lemon-Aid 2023 kicks off citywide fundraiser at TU tailgate

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa and Mother Road Market partnered with the Lemon-Aid Project to kick off Lemon-Aid 2023.
The Lemon-Aid Project is a citywide fundraiser held on Labor Day where kids across Tulsa sell lemonade to help raise money for charity while also learning the basics of entrepreneurship, business, and philanthropy.
Lemon-Aid 2023 is starting with a tailgate hosted by TU for the Golden Hurricane's first game of the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM at Chapman Commons.
FOX23 spoke with Founder and Chairman of the Lemon-Aid Project Katie Eller Murray at the TU tailgate.
Murray said Lemon-Aid started when she was 10, after she and her siblings had a lemonade stand and decided to donate the proceeds to the Tulsa Day Center.
"Kids all over Tulsa set up lemonade stands over Labor Day weekend and money goes to charity," Murray said.
This year the proceeds from Lemon-Aid are going to the Lindsey House, and that she is excited to be partnering with TU to increase their visibility.
Murray said part of Lemon-Aid's goal is to make philanthropy a foundation for kids at an early age so they grow up to be better citizens.
"When you start giving back at an early age, it actually allows you to give back longer," Murray said.
She also said that their goal is to teach kids about entrepreneurship.
"We're actually kind of hoping that a simple idea as a lemonade stand can not only bring out some good citizens down the road, but some future business people," Murray said.
On Friday, Sept. 1 from 3 PM - 7 PM, Mother Road Market will host a kick-off celebration for Lemon-Aid 2023 with games, live music, and more.
According to the announcement, all of Tulsa is invited.
For those who would like to attend to kick-off celebration at Mother Road Market on Friday, the address is 1124 S Lewis Ave.
Anyone interested in participating in the Lemon-Aid Project can either sign up online or attend the event at Mother Road Market on Friday and sign up there, Murray said.
For additional information about Lemon-Aid, go to their website: