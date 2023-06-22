Kansas City tree company helping Tulsa residents with tree removals

TULSA, Okla. — After Sunday's severe storm swept across many communities, many people are left picking up the trail of destruction it left behind.
For many, cleanup efforts began as soon as the storm passed. Residents worked to remove fallen trees from their yards, while some worked on the damage done to their homes from the trees.
FOX23 spoke with the owner of Tidd Tree, Chris Tidd, who came all the way from Kansas City to help with the removal of fallen trees.
On Thursday, Tidd and his employees worked on the removal of a tree that fell on a home.
During the tree removal process, Tidd use a crane to lift the trees that fell on multiple homes.
"We've used the crane on every job that we've done. My company, we've done about fifteen jobs since we got here Monday morning with utilizing the crane on every job," said Tidd.
Experts warn those to wait for a tree removal service and not attempt to remove it yourself due to safety concerns.
