Hollywood podcast family has roots that run deep in Okla.

The Brookers Family Podcast has brought something a little different to the podcast world. 

The Brookers live in Los Angeles but are like many Midwest households in the sense that their lives are centered around family. 

That’s because Chris Brooker is from Stilwell and his wife Heather is from Tulsa. The two meet while studying broadcast at Oklahoma State University (OSU).

Chris and Heather Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers 

“Both Heather and I were journalism majors. She was on the TV side and I was on the radio side. She’s got a face for TV.  I’ve got a face for radio,” said Chris. 

After the couple graduated from OSU Chris says he started working in local radio.

“I worked at the Edge for a few years and also K-Hits,” said Chris. 

Chris and Heather Brooker both met at OSU when they both studied journalism.

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers 

 

18-years-ago Chris and Heather moved to California. That’s where their daughter Channing was born. 

Channing Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page

“I am 10 years old and we have two pets, Gracie and Luna,” said Channing. “They're adorable.”

Channing’s mother, Heather has found great success in her career. She is a digital entertainment reporter and an Emmy Award-Winning actress and comedian. She also has her own Webby Award-winning podcast Motherhood in Hollywood. 

Heather was unable to speak with FOX23, but it’s evident from Heather’s social media posts that the Brooker family really seems to enjoy each other’s company and live to the fullest. 

It was during one of their many familiy interactions that Channing says the idea for a family podcast came to be. 

“My parents realized, hey, we have really fun conversations at home, why don't we just introduce the whole world into it?” said Channing. “Then we started making some videos and we're like, let's start a podcast. This is going to be super fun.”

The topics range from movies, television shows, video games, pop culture and Brooker family life. 

“It's just our unique take and our unique, unfiltered conversations as a family. And it's just, you know, our fun conversations,” said Chris. “I think our family dynamic definitely stems from Heather's and my relationships with our family and just Heather and I as a family unit ourselves.”

The Brookers have not forgotten where they came from. They still have family back in Okla. and they were just back in Tulsa visiting a few weeks ago around Father’s Day. 

Heather and her daughter Channing in downtown Tulsa. 

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers
Chris and Channing Brooker at Eskimo Joes. 

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers

“It was actually that week of the big storm. The night before we left, that storm hit. And it was, it was, it was crazy. This was Channing's first experience with the true Oklahoma weather,” said Chris. 

“I was very scared,” said Channing. “I'm used to just sunny skies in California, so I was like, I know I missed the weather in California.”

Channing says one of the awesome things about Tulsa is, “I like definitely, there's no traffic.”

Chris says much has changed in Tulsa since they left years ago. 

“Downtown has been completely revitalized. The whole River District is changed. It's so much different from when we left it,” said Chris. “So, it's fun to go back and see all the changes.”

Chris and Heather may have began their broadcast careers in Okla. but now, Chris, Heather and Channing are based in LA and they say that producing their Brooker Family Podcast is an absolute blast. 

“We do hope it resonates with families,” said Chris. 

You can catch the Brooker Family Podcast on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and YouTube

The Brookers 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page
The Brookers 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
The Brookers 

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers
Chris and Heather Brooker's wedding day. 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page

 
Heather Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
Chris Brooker

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
LEFT: Chris Brooker

RIGHT: Heather Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
Heather and Chris Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page
Chris and Channing at OSU

PHOTO CREDIT: The Brookers 
RIGHT: Channing Brooker

LEFT: Heather Brooker

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
RIGHT: Channing Brooker

LEFT: Chris Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page
RIGHT: Heather Brooker

LEFT: Channing Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
LEFT: Chris Brooker

RIGHT: Channing Brooker 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
LEFT: Heather Brooker

RIGHT: Channing Brooker

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
The Brookers 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
The Brooker Family

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 
The Brookers

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page
The Brookers 

PHOTO CREDIT: theheatherbrooker Instagram page 