Hearsicorn and her creator bringing magic to Tulsa Pride Parade 2023

TULSA, Okla. -- Chandra Valkyrie says she is a realtor by day, artist by night. Valkyrie was inspired to create the only known Hearsicorn in the State of Oklahoma and beyond.
Valkyrie says a hearsicorn is part unicorn, part hearse. She has always had an affinity for unicorns and the macrbre.
"I used to collect My Little Ponies when I was little, so I have the ultimate My Big Pony now," said Valkyrie.
She has been part of the Tulsa Art Car scene since 2015 and purchased the hearse in Nov. 2021. The unicorn was complete in 2022.
"I logged the hours to make the head, and it logged about 125 hours, said Valkyrie.
"Hearsicorn made her debut at the 2022 Tulsa Pride Parade," said Valkyrie.
Hearsicorn was designed to blow bubbles out of her butt, she neys and can even play the "My Little Pony" theme song.
Valkyrie gets a vast variety of responses in T-Town when driving around in the Hearsicorn.
There are people who don't get it at all, and turn their nose up, shaking their head. And then there are the people who erupt in pure, effervescent joy.
"It's not my daily driver. It eats a lot of gas," said Valkyrie. "And I have to watch out for trees. She's about 10 feet, 8 inches tall, so I've already lost the horn once."
Valkyrie believes her Hearsicorn is the only one in existence.
You can see Valkyrie's Hearsicorn at the 2023 Tulsa Pride Parade on Saturday, June 24.
"I'm super excited. This is my favorite Pride, my favorite festival and parade of the year," said Valkyrie.