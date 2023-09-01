VINITA, Okla. — A Harm Reduction Van is hitting the roads in Vinita.
It was launched Thursday, marking International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.
Through the van, Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health offers syringe services, supplies to care for wounds, opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone and more at no cost to tribal and non-tribal citizens living within the tribe’s reservation.
“I’m very proud of the efforts we’re making in harm reduction and a key part of that is making sure we reach those who are struggling with addiction where they’re at and make sure their life and day-to-day activities are as safe as can be, and that we have a system that reaches out to them with compassion, not condemnation,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “As we do that, I think it will continue to open the doors that lead to a path of healing and recovery.”
The Cherokee Nation first launched its Harm Reduction program in Tahlequah in January and has served more than 470 people.
The mobile unit started in Vinita but will expand to other communities in the future.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state of Oklahoma has one of the highest Hepatitis C prevalence rates in the United States with 56% of HCV cases due to injection drug use.