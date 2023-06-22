Tulsa, Okla. — Tulsa fire fighters responded to an early morning call on Wednesday about carbon monoxide gas inside the RW Jenkins Post Office in south Tulsa due a generator running inside the building.
According to Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little, the call came in shortly before 5:30 am.
When fire fighters arrived on scene, Little said the workers had already left but the levels of carbon monoxide inside the building were high.
“Our crews were able to check the levels which were much too high to occupy,” Little said.
In the wake of Sunday’s storm, Little said they are seeing a lot more people using generators but says they should never be used indoors.
Tulsa’s American Postal Workers union president Julia Weare told Fox23 news she is still investigating the incident
What she has learned so far is there were about five to six postal clerks inside the RW Jenkins Post Office early Wednesday morning while a generator was running inside the building.
Weare said workers sought medical attention at the hospital but none of them were admitted.
Andy little said none of the workers were there when fire fighters arrived on scene.
“They were able to utilize their ventilation equipment with some fans to get that cleared out so that as people came in, the next crews, that they would be safe in that situation,” said Little.
Little said it is important to keep generators outdoors, a minimum of 20 feet from buildings.
"It’s just improper usage of that equipment," said Little. "We just have to make sure the citizens know you got a be safe, these things are dangerous.".
They call carbon monoxide the silent killer as its odorless and colorless. That’s why having a carbon monoxide detector is so important.
The U.S. Postal Service responded to our request for information about what happened. They sent us a statement referencing Wednesday’s incident.
“The Postal Service’s priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees. On Wednesday, June 21, an incident occurred at the Tulsa Jenkins Station, which led to an evacuation of the building. Local first responders assessed the situation and after a short period, the facility was deemed safe to re-enter. There were six employees on site at the time. Operations have resumed and all employees are accounted for and safe." said Strategic Communications Specialist, Becky Hernandez.