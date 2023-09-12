TULSA, Okla. -- The North American Touring Company of jukebox musical, Jagged Little Pill will take to the stage Tuesday night at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (TPAC).
“I think this is a brilliant musical. It's based on the songbook of Alanis Morissette and the story is really about a family in crisis. So you're going to feel this music, you're going to feel the story. It is raw, it's emotional,” said Mark Frie, CEO of TPAC.
The musical is inspired by Alanis Morrissette’s grunge rock album, Jagged Little Pill released in 1995. Her lyrics have been described by fans and critics as a woman’s anthem of rage, pain, and angst.
The album sold more than 33 million copies around the world and Morrissette won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1996.
“I mean, if you listen to most of her songs, there's there's a, there's a deep undercurrent of her life and and emotions,” said Frie.
Frie says that the production of Jagged Little Pill came out out right around the time of COVID, so it didn’t get the attention it deserved.
Jagged Little Pill did go on to win two Tony awards and received 15 nominations at the 74th Tony Awards.
The story centers around an American family from the suburbs of Connecticut. They seem picture perfect, but below the surface each member is struggling with their own pain.
The show explores addiction, trauma, rape, depression, and racism.
“Well, I mean there's there's typical things that the teenagers face, but it goes a little bit deeper than that in terms of some sexual abuse. It's just a real honest look at a family that's dealing with all the things that are coming their way. It's just a reminder that love does prevail,” said Frie. “This is intended for mature audiences. We recommend ages 14 and up. There's some strong language and some physical violence.”
Frie says there is one more chance to catch Jagged Little Pill on this tour Wednesday evening.
“You really, you've just got to see the whole thing and live the journey with them. We hope Tulsa will come out and see this great piece,” said Frie.