Tulsa's Okayest Mom gets her own comedy special

TULSA, Okla. -- Nicole Miller isn’t your typical full-time mom of three kids. For the last five years, she has also moonlighted as a stand-up comic.
Miller calls her act, The Okayest Mom. She describes her material as family friendly and is inspired by, motherhood, marriage and even surviving cancer.
“My goal is to make people laugh and not feel uncomfortable,” said Miller. I love making people laugh! I always have. It makes me feel like I’m making the world a better place by adding some joy and happiness.”
Miller’s 42nd birthday is July 19. What does a mom, wife and comedian want for her birthday? A comedy special, of course.
On July 22, Miller will get her birthday wish at the Geaux Laugh Comedy Club in Broken Arrow.
Miller’s show will be captured on camera by Full Credit Media production company.
She says she feels more than ready for her own comedy special. Miller has performed at the Tulsa Loony Bin and the Blue Whale Comedy Festival in Tulsa, as well as the Lady Laughs Comedy Festival in Kansas.
Miller describes herself as a “full-time mom and part-time comedian.”
She is also the co-founder and director of a local improv group called Crayons Improv.
Miller is also an actor who has made appearances in Oklahoma film productions, The Rock and Roll Dreams of Duncan Christopher, WWJR and Heaven’s Date.
If you can’t wait until the 22nd, you can catch Miller at the Tulsa Loony Bin, July 5-8.
Tickets for Miller’s comedy special, The Okayest Mom are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. She will be taking the stage at 6 p.m. and again at 8:15 p.m. Geaux Laugh Comedy Club is located near 101st and Elm.