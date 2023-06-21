Tulsa Opera office demolished by Mother Nature, 'suffered extreme damage from the storm'

TULSA, Okla. -- "The Tulsa Opera office suffered extreme damage from the storm that came through Tulsa early Sunday morning. We are so grateful for our staff and board members who spent the day cleaning and salvaging," the Tulsa Opera stated in a Facebook post.
"Tulsa Opera's office fell victim to the storm that swept through Tulsa, resulting in significant damage to our facilities. The roof of our cherished library was torn off, and a sprinkler pipe was damaged, leading to extensive flooding in approximately half of our office and rehearsal space," said the Tulsa Opera Artistic and Interim General Director Aaron Beck.
Tulsa Opera has been moving audiences locally since the early 1950's. It is the 12th oldest opera company in North America and America’s Top 10 favorite regional opera companies, according to Opera News magazine.
Beyond the captivating performances, Tulsa Opera brings the vocal arts to the community, through education, musical work with Alzheimer's patients, and even Aria yoga. Tulsa Opera's presence in the T-Town Metro area has made a tremendous impact.
Now, it's mission has been put on hold as they work towards repairing the destruction and saving what can be amidst the aftermath of Saturday's violent wind storm.
"There were old, old books and tons of music lining the shelves, many surely out of print, impossible to replace. But so much must be replaced and repaired," said Tavia Fuller Armstrong in a Facebook post.
Staff members of the non-profit and contractors, have been tirelessly working to initiate the cleanup efforts and restore normal operations, says Beck. He is also asking the community and supporters for, "understanding and patience as we navigate this challenging period. In the coming weeks, it may be necessary to cancel or reschedule some of our events, and we apologize in advance for any inconvenience caused."
The Tulsa Opera office isn't the only facility impacted by the extreme winds. Baden Hall, the rehearsal space also sustained severe damage.
"Despite the current difficulties faced by all nonprofit organizations, the additional challenges posed by this incident only magnify the significance of the task at hand," said Beck. "Tulsa Opera has proudly served the community for 75 years, and we are resolute in our commitment to remain a vibrant presence in the arts. However, we humbly acknowledge that weathering this hardship will require the assistance of our loyal friends, patrons, and the general public. The unwavering support of our community continues to inspire us, and we are eager to emerge from this setback stronger than ever."
Tulsa Opera is accepting donations to help the non-profit with the restoration process.