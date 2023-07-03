Tulsa Music Month: Tulsa Rocks bringing local bands together for The Outsiders House Museum benefit

TULSA, Okla. -- In 2021, Mayor Bynum declared that July would officially be Tulsa Music Month.
This inspired Lynn Hernandez of the Tulsa Rocks podcast and who is also a DJ at 103.3 The Eagle, to organize annual concerts featuring Tulsa artists every July.
Hernandez is holding his third concert this Saturday, July 8, at the Shine to celebrate Tulsa’s music scene.
“I started the Tulsa Rocks podcast after I was let go from my long-time radio job during the pandemic. I wanted to help others that were suffering too so I thought I could use my fan base and significant social media following to highlight all the things that make ‘Tulsa Rock,” said Hernandez. “Tulsa Rocks supports things like small businesses, first responders, non-profits, music and lifestyle events, and of course local landmarks like, The Outsiders House Museum.”
A portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s show will go to benefit Tulsa’s renowned, The Outsiders House Museum.
Local rock band, Riverside Rebellion will be headlining and the band members say they are honored to support the museum.
“Riverside Rebellion is proud to headline a benefit show in this summer’s Tulsa Rocks concert series benefiting the historic Outsiders House Museum. We are thrilled to perform at this event and introduce our own original music. Riverside Rebellion will take the stage around 10pm,” said Gregg Shipman, lead guitarist of the rock group.
Gusto’s Rockin’ Jazz Brats and Ronnie Pyle & The Drivers will also be playing at the event.
The Shrine is located near 18th and Boston. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and there is no cost at the door. There will be an opportunity to support The Outsiders House Museum as attendees enter the venue.
Hernandez says Rocklahoma is sold out, but you’re in luck! Tulsa Rock will also be auctioning off VIP Rocklahoma tickets and a Bret Michaels autographed guitar at the event.
“I hope a lot of people come out to support three great local bands, and have fun,” said Hernandez.