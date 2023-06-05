Tulsa child actor charms hearts in new Pure Flix, faith-based film, ‘God’s Country Song’

TULSA, Okla. -- 7-year-old, Tulsa actor, JJ Miller may be just geting started in his career, but he has already appeared in several commercials and three feature films since he was five.
“Acting is fun because you you never know what the day will bring. Some shoots you laugh and it’s funny. Other shoots are sad and emotional. I like both because I like being funny and showing emotion is a good challenge," said Miller.
When JJ isn't working on set he lives in Tulsa with his family. Lee Miller is his dad and works as a therapist for the Tulsa Boys Home and his mom, Nicole Miller is a professional comedian. JJ has two sisters, Bella, 17, and Viola, 13.
His latest production is a faith-based, Pure Filx feature called, “God’s Country Song.” The film The storyline centers around “fatherhood” and “sacrifice” and premieres on Friday, June 16, 2023, which is Father’s Day weekend.
The storyline follows Noah who is on a journey learning to become the man he is meant to be, while pursuing his dreams of music stardom.
The cast also includes Jason Gaston, Coffey Anderson and Academy Award Nominee Mariel Hemmingway.
“Working with Mariel Hemingway was exciting even though she’s not as famous as Dwayne The Rock Johnson. I had so much fun filming 'Gods Country Song," said Miller.
The project was shot on location in Arkansas, during Novemeber, 2022. The project was produced by SkipStone Pictures.
Johnny Remo directed the faith based movie, and he co-write the screenplay with, Daniel Backman.
There are also 15 original country music songs featured in the movie.
JJ's mom, Nicole says the entire family is thrilled with JJ's new found success and look forward to attending the Nashville Pure Flix premiere event of "God's Country Song."
You can catch JJ Miller in “God’s Country Song” streaming on Pure Flix, starting June 15.
JJ says he actually aspires to be a Ninja Paleontologist when he grows up. Until then, the actor plans to continue acting and starring in feature films.